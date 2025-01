Gardai in Donegal are appealing to people to not leave their homes unless they absolutely have to today.

The main Lifford to Letterkenny Road remains closed this morning at Ballinalecky following a serious road incident.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Diversions are in place.

Inspector Seamus McGonigle says road conditions in Lifford and Milford are particularly treacherous as Storm Eowyn tracks across the county.

He is appealing to people to heed all warnings: