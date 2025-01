The loss of Charlie McConalogue’s cabinet has been described as bad news for Donegal by Cllr Martin Harley.

He says Deputy McConalogue had done a very good job in a difficult brief, as well as being the voice of Donegal at the cabinet table during discussions on the defective blocks crisis.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Harley said Ulster now has no senior ministry, and from the Fine Gael perspective, the situation is even worse…….