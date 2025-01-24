Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

We went on air as Storm Eowyn raged through Donegal so please take note that information was accurate at the time of broadcast! Our Friday panel discussed the storm, the stormy scenes in the Dail and Donegal losing a Minister :

More storm updates in hour two plus we hear from listener Kevin about no ambulance availability for his Sister in Law following a house fire. Oisin Kelly is in studio looking forward to the weekend’s sport:

This hour has a bit of entertainment, more storm news and guests!:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

