A status red weather warning for Donegal has expired.

The alert was in place from 7am this morning as strong winds battered the county.

An orange wind warning is now in place for Donegal until 4pm this afternoon. Strong winds are to persist over the coming hours.

A substantial amount of damage has been caused right across Donegal with over 90,000 properties without power as of 11am.

Crews will now be mobilised to assess the damage.