Kerry v Donegal called off

Donegal’s opening Division 1 clash with Kerry tomorrow has been postponed following the impact of Storm Eowyn.

The game was due to be play at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney but following consultation with Croke Park and further bad weather expected at the weekend, the decision was made to call off the game.

Donegal GAA confirmed the postponed game.

“Our game v Kerry has this morning been postponed. Rescheduled fixture will be posted when set.”

The All Ireland Junior Club Championship Final between Naomh Padraig and Chreatru Rua will go ahead as planned at 3.10pm.