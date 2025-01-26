Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ballinderry lose out to Mayo’s Crossmolina Deel Rovers in the All-Ireland Intermediate Final

 

Derry’s Ballinderry were defeated by Crossmolina Deel Rovers in the All-Ireland Intermediate Final in Croke Park.

The game finished on a score line of 1-12 to 0-13.

Despite looking set to take All-Ireland glory as Ballinderry led by two points going into the dying minutes of the game, it was Crossmolina that came out on top.

Intercounty star Conor Loftus secured victory for the Mayo club side after netting a penalty deep into injury time.

The game had been rescheduled to this Sunday following the tragic death of Loftus’ fiancée Róisín Cryan two weeks ago.

Ballinderry manager Jarlath Bell spoke with Michael McMullan for Highland Radio after the game…

