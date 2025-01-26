ESB restores power to 490,000 properties in Ireland

ESB has restored power to 490,000 customers in Ireland.

As of this afternoon, 33,000 properties were without power in Donegal.

ESB says all available crews in Killybegs and Letterkenny depots, as well as contracting partners, are deployed across the county, and progress has been made given around 87,000 were out at peak on Friday.

The National Emergency Co-Ordination groups says most people will have their supply restored by Friday, but around 100,000 will gradually have their power back over the following week.

Estimated restoration times are now available on www.PowerCheck.ie.