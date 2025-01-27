Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
13 year-old boy seriously injured in apparent Buncrana e-scooter incident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic incident that occurred in Buncrana, County Donegal, on Monday, 27th January 2025.

Shortly after 4:45 pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a 13-year-old male youth was found unresponsive after an apparent fall from an e-scooter on a local road at Linsfort.

He was treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital. His condition is understood to be serious.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

The results of the technical examination will assist investigating Gardaí in determining the cause of the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Top Stories

garda witness appeal
Top Stories, News

13 year-old boy seriously injured in apparent Buncrana e-scooter incident

27 January 2025
Audio, DL Debate, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

The DL Debate 27/1/25

27 January 2025
clare crockett
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for DCSD Council to assist those telling Sister Clare Crockett’s story

27 January 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

Emergency departments under pressure with the aftermath of Storm Eowyn

27 January 2025
