Harps sign Irish striker from Stoke City

Dara McGuinness signs for Finn Harps ahead of the 2025 League of Ireland season on 26th January 2025. Pictured at Finn Park, Ballybofey, County Donegal, Ireland.
Photo: Clare McCahill / Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the signing of striker Dara McGuinness from Stoke City FC.

Dubliner McGuinness began spent time with the St. Pats Academy before making the switch to Shamrock Rovers in 2020 where he lined out for their U17s, U19s and Shamrock Rovers B. The 20-year old then signed for Stoke City in July 2022, competing in the Premier League 2 and spending time on loan with Leek Town FC.

He is an Irish underage international, scoring three times for his country. He will wear the number nine this season as he gears up for his return to the League of Ireland.

Harps boss Darren Murphy told club media: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Dara to the club. He is a really exciting talent having come through the ranks at St. Pats and Shamrock Rovers before then entering the Stoke City academy system and from speaking with him he is very keen to get in now and hit the ground running at Finn Park.”

He added: “He gives us that added quality in that area of the pitch, and fits the mould of the kind of player me and my staff are looking to bring into the football club. It’s great to have him signed up now and I’m looking forward to working with him this season.”

donegal county council logo large
Councillors seek meeting with new minister as the need for a storm response plan is highlighted

27 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-27 125054
DCC opens support helpline following Storm Éowyn

27 January 2025
Sediment observed in Crana River, Co Donegal, on Wednesday January 22nd
IFI to monitor Crana River following pollution incident

27 January 2025
Maghery
Delay in requesting help from Europe in storm aftermath branded as ‘failure’ – MEP Mullooly

27 January 2025
