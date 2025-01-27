Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour we discuss Storm Eowyn and its aftermath with listeners, the council’s Garry Martin and Deputy Charles Ward:

We talk Relay for Life 2025 and how can get involved before previewing the events marking the centenary of the Owencarrow Viaduct Railway Tragedy:

Its back the Storm Eowyn with the latest from the ESB on getting power back to customers, Brenden Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA, there details of structural damage from around the county and a listener makes a plea for help in securing transport for her sister from Ballybofey to The Bluestack Centre in Donegal Town: