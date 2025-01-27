Storm Éowyn Updates

Monday 27th January:

10.30: There will be an Emergency Road Closure in place between 11am and 12pm Today on the N56 Business PK Road Letterkenny from the Kiltoy Roundabout to the Old Farm Road Junction to allow the removal of a dangerous tree that is overhanging Electric wires, local diversions will be in place.

8.30am: The N14 remains closed between Lifford and Ballinalecky Crossroads following Friday morning’s road tragedy in which a tree fell on a car, killing a 20 year old man.

7.09am: Donegal Disability Day Services are closed for service users today Monday 27th January due to power outages & damage to facilities following the storm. It is expected to have most services running again on Tuesday but if not centres will contact service users directly.

Finn Valley College

🤲 In the aftermath of Storm Eowyn, we understand that many families may be without power, heat, and other essential resources. As we reopen on Monday, and to support our school community during this time, we are welcoming those in need to use our school facilities.

💦 Warm showers will be available.

🥪 Food will also be provided.

🤲 We’re here to help however we can. Please don’t hesitate to ask and to use our facilities if you need assistance.

St. Columba’s College

The college will be closed today due to a power outage following storm Eowyn.

The following are the planned activities for the remainder of the week Tuesday 28th – Friday 31st January.

Tuesday 28th: The u16 girls’ Gaelic team will play in the Shield semi-final against Lismore, Co. Down. The bus will leave at 9:05 am and will return at approximately 3:15 pm.

The u17 boys’ soccer team will play a match against Patrician. Time to be confirmed.

Wednesday 29th: The Cross Country District C competition will take place in the Finn Valley Centre.

The girls’ rugby team will play in a blitz in Coleraine at 11 am.

Thursday 30th: Leaving Certificate mock examinations begin.

The u15.5 boys Gaelic team will play St. Columb’s College, Derry in the Paddy O’Hara Ulster Championship at Convoy Centre of Excellence at 11:00 am. Students will leave class at 9:05 am and will return by 3:05 pm.

The 1st & 2nd year boys’ basketball teams will play Loreto Milford in home games from 10:05 am – 1:25 pm.

Friday 31st: The 1st & 2nd year girls’ basketball team will play away matches against St. Catherine’s Killybegs. The bus will leave at 9:05 am and will return at 4:05 pm.

1st year sports hall athletics will take place at the Finn Valley Centre. Students will leave school at 9:05 am.

Finn Valley FRC

Unfortunately we still have no electricity since the storm. The ESB is working hard to fix the issue.

Our office will remain closed this morning Monday the 27th of January❗️

Sunday 26th January:

16:44pm: A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Tievebrack, Crossroads, Ballylast and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until midnight on 26 January. (The restoration time is our best estimate and may change as we have widespread supply disruptions). We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

16:37pm: The N14 remains closed at Tullyrap Sun 26th & Mon 27th following storm Eowyn to facilitate clean up and tree removal. Motorists are asked to use Ballidrait to Raphoe and St. Johnson to Rosgier Roads. An update will be provided on Monday.

16:12pm: Storm Éowyn: Update by eir at 16:00 – 26.01.25

eir is continuing its recovery operation in the wake of Storm Éowyn, which is now the most significant weather event in living memory in terms of its widespread and significant impact on the fixed and mobile telecommunications network.

Since Friday, eir has restored fixed and broadband services to 110,000 homes and businesses, while service has been restored to more than 500 mobile sites in the same period. Currently it is estimated that 94,000 homes and businesses customers remain without broadband.

Eir had back-up battery systems supporting our priority core and mobile network sites through Friday, and this has been augmented throughout the weekend with the deployment of mobile generators, for critical services. This will be continued while we await full power restoration in these areas. In terms of outages and faults, the northern half of the country continues to be the most impacted, particularly in the Midlands, West and North West.

Throughout the weekend eir’s network team has prioritised making safe poles and overhead lines, maintaining communications connectivity for essential services, and restoring the core and mobile network, with staff and partners teams working across the country throughout as part of a major storm response operation.

Service restoration for core and mobile networks will remain a priority. It is expected that there will be a significant number of individual faults in addition to this, but the full impact of these will only become clear after power is restored and after resolution teams have prioritised making fallen poles and lines safe. Each individual fault will require a separate repair visit, and it will take some time for the full picture to emerge.

15:14pm: The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met today (Sunday) and continues to ensure all efforts are made to restore power, water, telecommunications and other services to homes, farms and businesses following Storm Éowyn.

The NECG met as ESB Networks continues today to mobilise all available resources to restore power connections as soon as possible, including crews coming from the UK. Power has been restored to 438,000 customers; however some 330,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without supply.

Unprecedented damage has been done by Storm Éowyn. ESB Networks have updated www.PowerCheck.ie with expected restoration times. By Friday, 31st January the vast majority of those impacted by Storm Éowyn will have had their supply restored. After this, the remaining customers (approximately 100,000), will progressively have their supply restored over the course of the following week.

Estimated Restoration Times will continue to be updated as the restoration continues to progress. Weather conditions may impact on the restoration work.

Telecommunications and water supplies have also been significantly affected. In most cases, this is a due to knock-on effects of power outages, with assessments continuing.

In order to marshal all available resources to restore power supplies, Ireland has activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and has made a request for high-capacity generators to support critical infrastructure operators.

A key focus for the NECG and all organisations involved is to find solutions, to support ESB Networks in the restoration works which has had a consequential impact on water, communications and other services.

Due to the unprecedented extent of the disruption to services, the NECG has established two additional Sub-Groups to manage the ongoing coordination of the whole of government response to the impact of the storm, namely: NECG Sub-Group on Communications Infrastructure; and NECG Sub-Group on Humanitarian Assistance

Working with the support of the other members of the NECG Sub-Group on Humanitarian Assistance, the local authorities will continue to coordinate a local level response to the needs of people who have been significantly impacted by the storm.

Local authorities will:

Establish, in the worst affected areas, Emergency Response Hubs to assist people with basic needs such as water, hot food, phone charging, broadband access, shower and clothes washing facilities, etc.;

Continue to manage Local Coordination Groups in the worst affected areas to coordinate available supports and assistance;

Continue to offer helplines for those in need of assistance and to provide advice and direction to supports available, including the Department of Social Protection’s Humanitarian Assistance Scheme; and

Source/provide supports and equipment for those most in need.

Not all local authorities will need to establish Emergency Response Hubs/Local Coordination Groups – Local authorities are best placed to gauge the level of response required in their areas.

All local authorities will share available resources between them, and a central national database is being established to support this.

Local authorities will ensure that all appropriate local and national organisations are coordinated in responding to individual and community needs and, most importantly, that the needs of the most vulnerable are prioritised.

Keith Leonard, Chair of the NECG said:

“With yellow weather warnings in place for much of the country today and into tomorrow, we are again going to see dangerous travelling conditions. These strong and gusty winds may cause further damage to already weakened structures and trees – so please take extra care if travelling, and remember to never approach fallen or damaged wires as they are likely to be live and very dangerous.

“The ESB continues to make a huge effort to restore power to those still affected by Storm Éowyn. The damage and disruption to our infrastructure network was unprecedented and the scale of the challenge towards recovery is significant. While all available resources are being used to restore power and services as fast as possible, many people may unfortunately be waiting several days before normality returns.

“For those still awaiting a restoration of power, the National Emergency Co-ordination Group is helping Local Authorities to co-ordinate the humanitarian response at a local level, with efforts being made to provide support, assistance and facilities for those who have been significantly impacted, with the needs of the most vulnerable being prioritised. We remain focused on providing cross-Government support to these recovery efforts – making sure that any organisation that can help is available to do so.”

NECG Sub Groups will meet again later today to progress work in their respective areas.

The full NECG will meet again tomorrow, and work will continue throughout the day and week to coordinate the response and recovery.

Power

330,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power following Storm Éowyn.

ESB Networks is mobilising all available resources to restore power to homes, farms and businesses as soon as possible. Already power has been restored to 438,000 customers and intensive work will continue.

ESB Networks have updated www.PowerCheck.ie with the expected restoration times: this shows that by Friday, 31st January, the vast majority of those impacted by Storm Éowyn will have their supply restored. After this the remaining customers, approximately 100,000, will progressively have their supply restored over the course of the following week.

Estimated Restoration Times will continue to be updated as the restoration continues to progress. Weather conditions may impact on the restoration work.

ESB Networks is part of a mutual association called NEWSAC (North, East, West, South Area Consortium) which is composed of all of the electricity companies in Ireland and the UK. These companies provide mutual aid to support each other in the aftermath of storms. Further support is expected to arrive from the UK in the coming days. In addition, ESB Networks crews from the south of the country and Dublin are being deployed across the worse impacted areas, while skilled retirees from ESB Networks are also being redrafted to assist.

An Important Public Safety Message: ESB Networks reminds the pubic to Stay Safe, Stay Clear of fallen electricity wires. If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Water

Uisce Eireann repair crews are again on the ground across the country today working to restore water supplies and wastewater plant and networks.

There are approximately 109,000 customers without water as of lunchtime today, and a further are 126,000 at risk. An additional 112,000 people are now being supplied by schemes where generators have been deployed by Uisce Éireann crews.

Telecoms

The estimated effect of Storm Éowyn on the national telecoms userbase was the largest in Comreg’s recording history, but is improving as repair and restoration work carries on over the weekend.

As of 10:00am (Saturday, 25 January):

Just over 140,000 Fixed Service users (5%) are affected.

1.25 million Mobile Service users (21%) are affected.

Total users affected nationwide is 26%, or approximately 1.4 million.

The most impacted areas are Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Monaghan, Cavan, Roscommon, Dublin, Cork, Meath and Westmeath.

Those affected by Fixed Service failures will likely experience full disconnection. Those affected by Mobile Service failures are unlikely to experience complete disconnection. They may experience disruption on data and voice; text messaging is much less likely to be affected.

Calls to emergency services utilise any available network, regardless of operator subscription. These are expected to continue to function as normal nationwide. Restoration of Mobile Service will focus on voice and SMS initially; data services may be slower to return. ComReg (Commission for Communications Regulation) is monitoring the situation and liaising with operators; further updates will be provided over the coming days.

Schools

The Department of Education has advised that schools closed on Friday due to Storm Éowyn should open on Monday, as long as it is safe to do so and power has been restored. Schools should carry out safety checks on buildings and facilities, check for fallen wires and any other damage near the school before reopening. If a school has any issues caused by the storm, the board of management can make the decision to remain closed until it is safe to reopen.

Health services

HSE services throughout the country saw significant disruptions due to Storm Éowyn.

Updates, advice and details of further health service disruptions at https://www2.hse.ie/services/disruptions/ and the HSE will also provide regular updates through local media and on national and regional social media channels.

Humanitarian Assistance Scheme

The Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary, has confirmed that the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is available to provide support to those living in properties directly affected by Storm Éowyn.

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme mitigates hardship by providing income tested financial assistance schemes to households affected by a severe weather event.

The Department of Social Protection adopts a three-stage approach:

Stage 1: Provide emergency support payments (for food, clothing, etc.) in the immediate aftermath of the event. This Stage is not income tested and is based on the immediate need of impacted individuals.

Stage 2: Replace white goods and basic furniture.

Stage 3: Focus on damage to a household’s primary residency.

The scheme will not cover losses covered by an insurance policy.

The income limits for the scheme are:

€50,000 for a single person

€90,000 for a couple

€15,000 per dependent child

Reduced or tapered level of support may be provided in cases where your household income is above the limits.

If any homeowner affected by severe weather needs to access these supports, emergency Community Welfare Service contact details are available here gov.ie – Customer Notices (www.gov.ie).

Road safety

Nationally all road users are being advised to be aware of the dangers that may remain following the storm such as downed pylons, lines, trees, branches, and other debris which could block roads. Obey any road closures or diversions put in place by local authorities and An Garda Síochána.

Transport

Most transport services have now returned to normal, but passengers are still advised to contact their operator for the most up to date information.

Farm safety

Farmers should not put their safety at risk making repairs to buildings or removing fallen trees or branches. This should only be undertaken by operators with the skills and the personal protective equipment to carry out the work safely.

Fallen electricity wires and wires in contact with or close to damaged trees pose a particular risk in the aftermath of a storm. The ESB should be contacted immediately where electricity wires pose a risk to safety.

12:55pm:Following storm Eowyn the N14 will remain closed Saturday 25th, Sunday 26th and into next week. Closure from Whitehill junction to Feddyglass junction to facilitate storm clean up and tree removal. Diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to use the Ballindrait to Raphoe and St. Johnson to Rosgier roads. An update will be provided on Sunday evening.

R252 DOOCHARY – FINTOWN ROAD – Road is reopened at Drumaneny following removal of fallen trees this morning

R258 Closclady Road – Road Reopened following removal of fallen trees

A reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to Carndonagh and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.Works are scheduled to take place until 11pm on 25 January.

Power outage may cause supply disruptions to Altnagapple, Meentindea, Meenavalley, Chashel, Aighe, Altcor, Croah, Calhame Res, Dunkineely Village and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 26 January.

Power outage may cause supply disruptions to Glencolmcille Village, Mallinbeg, Mallinmore, Teelin and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 26 Januar

A Power Outage may cause supply disruptions to Narin, Portnoo, Lettermacaward and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.Works are scheduled to take place until 10pm on 25 January.(The restoration time is our best estimate and may change as we have widespread supply disruptions)

Reservoir Interruption may cause supply disruptions to Meenacuing, Gweedore and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.Works are scheduled to take place until 11pm on 25 January.

Power outage may cause supply disruptions to Pettigo and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 11 am on 26 January.

Power outage may cause supply disruptions to Galdonagh, Dunduffsfort, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.Works are scheduled to take place until 10am on 27 January.(The restoration time is our best estimate and may change as we have widespread supply disruptions.)

13:10pm: A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Glenties and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 8pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Gortnaleck and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 11:30am on 26 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

A reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to Kilcreen and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 10pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

12:55pm: Cllr Michael McClafferty: “Please be aware of low laying cables at the Top of Horn head faceing bk to the Town from The Top lay by before cattle grid. It’s Electric and is being reported. Keep safe everyone.”

12:52pm: A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Rosguill and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 8pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

12:40pm: A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Milford and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 8pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

A Power Outage may cause supply disruptions to Fanad Peninsula and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 8:30pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

A Power Outage may cause supply disruptions to Gaoth Dobhair and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 8:30pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

12:21pm: Cllr Jack Murray: “Latest information I’ve received is that Burnfoot to Lisfannon will be back around 2-3pm. They’ve identified the problem and working on it now.”

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Creeslough and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 8pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

12:07pm: R249 Ramelton to Ballyare Road reopened to Traffic

Ballyare Bridge to Milford Road thu Tully reopened

Due to power outages some of Traffic Signals in Letterkenny are not working at different times. Traffic are advised to approach with caution

10:56am: Telegraph pole down at the Tops, Raphoe

10:44am: As of this morning, approximately 47,000 customers in Donegal remain without power. Largest outages include:

Milford – 7k

Rossgeir – 4200

Donegal Town – 4k

Stranolar – 3200

Cullion – 3k

Dungloe – 2800

Killybegs – 2600

Glenties – 2600

Ballyshannon – 2400

Newtowncunningham – 2300

Convoy – 2k

Moville – 2k

10:23am: Water Alert // Water Outage Issue, Drumnahough, Traffic Disruptions

Storm Éowyn Impact on An Post Postal Deliveries and Post Office services. Subject to local road conditions and power supplies, An Post is will make national deliveries today, Saturday. Wherever possible, Post Offices are open for business as normal from 9am – 1pm today. Some Post Offices are awaiting power reconnection, particularly in areas of the west and midlands but will open later, if possible All social welfare benefit payments usually payable at the Post Office on Friday will be available today Saturday and next week.

09:24am: Road Alert // 236 Convoy to Raphoe open

Road Alert // R255 Termon Glenveagh Road reopened to Traffic

Road users are advised that the Letterkenny Road in Derry/ Londonderry has closed in both directions due to a fallen tree. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

R252 Doochary – Fintown Road is blocked at Drumaneny due to tree down. Plans are in place to address on saturday morning

The Irish Coast Guard VHF broadcast marine safety information and distress listening watch on Channel 16 is currently off air on North-West and West coasts due to damage from Storm Éowyn. As a result, Malin Head Rescue Coordination Centre is unable to receive or respond to distress calls on marine radio until the service is repaired. The areas affected are Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. EPIRB and PLB distress signalling beacon services are fully operational as well as the 999 or 112 service. Work is underway to restore the service as soon as possible.