Gardai continue to appeal for information after teenager seriously injured in fall from e-scooter in Buncrana

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 13 year old boy was seriously injured following a suspected fall from an e-scooter in Buncrana yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 4:45pm, after the teenager was found unresponsive in the Linsfort area.

He was treated at the scene before being transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the road remains closed. Local diversions are in place.

Garda Niall Maguire says is urging anyone who was in the area at the time and who has camera footage to come forward:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 January 2025
An Post New
Top Stories, News

Eight An Post centres in Donegal closed or facing delays following Storm Éowyn

28 January 2025
Lettermacaward Health Centre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Reopening of Lettermacaward Health Centre widely welcomed

28 January 2025
drugs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Twice as many drug drivers arrested in Donegal compared to drink drivers

28 January 2025
