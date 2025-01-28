Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Sinn Fein front bench unveiled

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has unveiled her new front bench, with two new faces.

However, there’s very little change in Donegal.

Pearse Doherty, the party’s Deputy Leader is still Finance Spokesperson, while Padraig MacLochlainn remains on as the party’s Chief Whip.

South Donegal Deputy Martin Kenny moves to Agriculture, with Matt Carthy replacing his as Justice Spokesperson.

Eoin O’Broin remains Housing Spokesperson, while David Cullinane holds on to Health.

Mairéad Farrell goes back to the Public Expenditure, Infrastructure and Reform brief, Claire Kerrane takes on the Children and Disability brief, while Louise O’Reilly will be Social Protection Spokesperson and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire takes on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade.

The remaining front bench members are Darren O’Rourke, Education, Pa Daly, Climate and Environment, Rose Conway Walsh, Enterprise, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Gaeltacht, Donna McGettigan, Further and Higher Education, and Joanna Byrne, Arts and Media.

