Omagh Inquiry underway at the Strule Arts Centre

The public inquiry into the Omagh bombing has started hearing evidence from bereaved families.

29 people – including a woman pregnant with twins – were killed in the Real IRA bomb attack in 1998.

Counsel to the inquiry, Paul Greaney, says distressing evidence will be heard at the hearing…………….

The dead included three schoolboys from Buncrana, who were in Omagh with a group of Spanish students based in the town, two of whom were also killed.

Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris has pledged the full support of the Irish government………..

Michael Gallagher’s son Aidan, was killed in the blast – he says it has been a long hard struggle to get the British government to agree to the inquiry.

Speaking before the proceedings, he said it seems people in Northern Ireland have to wait a lot longer than others for a public inquiry………..