38 community centres have responded to DCC call for help, with more signing on

Donegal County Council’s Local Coordination Group has published a map detailing the 38 community centres who have responded in a positive way to a call on sports clubs and other local organisations to open their premises to provide essential services to members of their communities who are in need.

The council says that number is increasing all the time.

The Council has published an interactive Map on our Website (www.donegalcoco.ie) with details of the Centres that are available with opening times and facilities available/

The Coordination Grouop met on Monday and again yesterdauy, and wil meet again tomorrow.

The Council has also set up a Community Response Support Helpline on

1800 832 015 from 9.00am to 4.30pm this week.  The public can also reach us on our dedicated support email humanitarianassistance@donegalcoco.ie

In addition to the above, the Council has been asked to support local Communities, Sporting Clubs and other groups, who are willing of same. These services include Phone and IT Charging Facilities, Showers, Cooking Facilities and Laundry Facilities.

To date, the response from Groups across the County has been remarkable. At the time of writing, we have 38 community centres who have responded in a positive way to this request and have made their facilities available. This number is increasing all the time. The Council has published an interactive Map on our Website (www.donegalcoco.ie) with details of the Centres that are available with opening times and facilities available etc.

Access to this Map is also available at the following link;

https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=70b8868021384f1a80a8e6d2453fe9da

 

The full list of centres is set out in the attached table. Donegal Community Emergency Hubs – 29012025

The Council will continue to update these centres as further details becomes available.

 

