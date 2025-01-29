Assembly told most power cuts in NI are west of the Bann

The Stormont Assembly has been told that better planning is needed to deal with the effects of major storms.

Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew told members that while Storm Éowyn was unprecedented, the power cuts, water outages and damage to infrastructure was not.

He’s calling for generators to be placed at local community centres so they can be used during future weather events, and is also seeking new protocols for the response of the health services.

He’s also calling for more infrastructural investment, saying it’s no coincidence that most power outages this week are west of the Bann………..