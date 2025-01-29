Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Councillors to discuss the need for a plan to guide Convoy’s future

Members of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District to hold a special meeting to discuss the need for a town pla Convoy.

During a meeting today, Cllr Patrick McGowan said there are serious issues in Convoy regarding infrastructure, and the “Health Check” model should be considered .

He was backed by Cllr Dakota McMenamin, who expressed concern at a plan to develop over 30 more houses in the area. She said while she would be the last person to stand on the way of housing, she believes Convoy is being treating as a suburb of Letterkenny rather than a community in itself.

Cllr McGowan says a coordinated vision is needed to guide Convoy’s future………….

