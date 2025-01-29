Ten-T CPOs to be issued in the coming months

Compulsory Purchase Orders to facilitate the delivery of the TEN-T Project are set to be issued in the coming months.

Donegal County Council last year received Cabinet approval for the project.

Over €70m will go towards the delivery of the Ballybofey Stranorlar Bypass, upgrade works on the route from Letterkenny to Lifford and from Letterkenny to Manorcunninham which includes the development of the long called for Bonagee Bridge.

The project is currently at design and environmental stage.

Aine McHugh, Donegal County Council Project Manager for the TEN-T Project and Senior Executive Engineer is urging any landowner who has concerns to contact them………