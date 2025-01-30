Gardaí warn of tarmac scammers in Glenties

Gardaí in Donegal are warning residents about tarmac scammers.

It follows reports in the Glenties area.

In this scam the bogus callers typically go door-to-door, offering cheap driveway work using “leftover” tarmac.

However, the material used is often substandard, like gravel chippings covered in engine oil, and the work is poorly done.

Elderly or vulnerable people are often targeted by the scammers, falsely claiming to be official contractors.

They may also inflate prices mid-job and resort to threats.

Yesterday, it’s reported such bogus callers were driving white Land Rover Defender, though different vehicles may be used.

Residents are urged to be vigilant, never open their door to unsolicited callers, and never agree to work from them.

If approached, do not provide personal details and contact Gardaí immediately.

Note any vehicle details, descriptions, and direction of travel, and share any CCTV footage with Gardaí.