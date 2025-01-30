Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gardaí warn of tarmac scammers in Glenties

Gardaí in Donegal are warning residents about tarmac scammers.

It follows reports in the Glenties area.

In this scam the bogus callers typically go door-to-door, offering cheap driveway work using “leftover” tarmac.

However, the material used is often substandard, like gravel chippings covered in engine oil, and the work is poorly done.

Elderly or vulnerable people are often targeted by the scammers, falsely claiming to be official contractors.

They may also inflate prices mid-job and resort to threats.

Yesterday, it’s reported such bogus callers were driving white Land Rover Defender, though different vehicles may be used.

Residents are urged to be vigilant, never open their door to unsolicited callers, and never agree to work from them.

If approached, do not provide personal details and contact Gardaí immediately.

Note any vehicle details, descriptions, and direction of travel, and share any CCTV footage with Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
Top Stories, News

108,000 properties across the country still without power

30 January 2025
Icy road Ice
Top Stories, News

Icy conditions causing delays on the roads this morning

30 January 2025
0021c73b-800
Top Stories, News

Kacper Dudek to be laid to rest today

30 January 2025
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Abuse towards elected representatives should not be tolerated – Cllr Fionán Bradley

30 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
Top Stories, News

108,000 properties across the country still without power

30 January 2025
Icy road Ice
Top Stories, News

Icy conditions causing delays on the roads this morning

30 January 2025
0021c73b-800
Top Stories, News

Kacper Dudek to be laid to rest today

30 January 2025
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Abuse towards elected representatives should not be tolerated – Cllr Fionán Bradley

30 January 2025
bogus caller scam door elderly
Top Stories, News

Gardaí warn of tarmac scammers in Glenties

30 January 2025
Gritter
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for Donegal’s Winter Maintenance Allocation to be increased

30 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube