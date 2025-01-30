Kacper Dudek to be laid to rest today

The funeral of Kacper Dudek takes place today.

The 20 year old, a native of Poland who was living in Lifford, was killed when a tree fell on his car as he travelled home from work during Storm Eowyn last Friday morning at Feddyglass.

Mr Dudek’s Requiem mass takes place at 10:30am this morning at St Patrick’s Church, Murlog.

The N14 between Lifford and Letterkenny at Feddyglass remains closed for the remainder of the week. An update is expected on the reopening of the road over the weekend. In the interim, motorists are advised to use alternative routes through Raphoe and Rossgier.