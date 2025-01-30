Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

McConalogue urged to immediately review decision not to fund Buncrana Leisure Centre

Minister McConalogue is being urged to carry out an urgent review in his department as to why an application for a new Buncrana Leisure Centre was unsuccessful, late last year, under the Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says Inishowen, with a population of 40,000, has been without a community leisure centre and swimming pool for far  too many years now.

He says there was a level of expectation right across the peninsula, and the failure of the funding application is still a major blow…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dungannon-court-house-4
Top Stories, News

Man due in court in Dungannon on gun charges

30 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 January 2025
jerry early
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC Fisheries Committee seeking meeting with incoming minister

30 January 2025
Glenelly House
Top Stories, News

NIE representative at Glenelly House in Plumbridge to offer advice

30 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

dungannon-court-house-4
Top Stories, News

Man due in court in Dungannon on gun charges

30 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 January 2025
jerry early
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC Fisheries Committee seeking meeting with incoming minister

30 January 2025
Glenelly House
Top Stories, News

NIE representative at Glenelly House in Plumbridge to offer advice

30 January 2025
Building Works
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council says legal advice would be necessary before DCB test results can be published

30 January 2025
Buncrana Leisure 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

McConalogue urged to immediately review decision not to fund Buncrana Leisure Centre

30 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube