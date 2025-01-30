McConalogue urged to immediately review decision not to fund Buncrana Leisure Centre

Minister McConalogue is being urged to carry out an urgent review in his department as to why an application for a new Buncrana Leisure Centre was unsuccessful, late last year, under the Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says Inishowen, with a population of 40,000, has been without a community leisure centre and swimming pool for far too many years now.

He says there was a level of expectation right across the peninsula, and the failure of the funding application is still a major blow…….