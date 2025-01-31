Convoy driver arrested after positive cocaine test and disqualification discovery



Gardaí stopped a car in Convoy on Monday night.

The driver subsequently failed a roadside drug test for cocaine and checks via the mobility app revealed they were disqualified and had no insurance.

The car was seized, and the driver was arrested pending court proceedings.

Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, Gardaí are reminding drivers to slow down, never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, avoid using mobile phones while driving, and always wear a seatbelt.

They will be conducting checkpoints and speed checks and urge all road users to act responsibly and stay safe.