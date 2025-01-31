Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council to write to FG and FF leaders to remind them of their commitment to review DCB scheme

Donegal County Council is to write to the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail to remind them of their commitment made during the General Election campaign to conduct a review of the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

Tanaiste Simon Harris, during a visit to Donegal on the campaign trail said if his party was reelected it would carry out a comprehensive review of the scheme within the first six months of the new government.

Councillor Joy Beard says its imperative that review is done with submissions from the Defective Concrete Block Committee.

She says the flaws of the scheme need to be recognised:

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst water main in Twin Towns

31 January 2025
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to write to FG and FF leaders to remind them of their commitment to review DCB scheme

31 January 2025
Presidential Awards
Top Stories, News

Two Donegal recipients of Presidential Distinguished Service Award

31 January 2025
psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Man in 70s shot by masked men in Coleraine

31 January 2025
