Council to write to FG and FF leaders to remind them of their commitment to review DCB scheme

Donegal County Council is to write to the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail to remind them of their commitment made during the General Election campaign to conduct a review of the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

Tanaiste Simon Harris, during a visit to Donegal on the campaign trail said if his party was reelected it would carry out a comprehensive review of the scheme within the first six months of the new government.

Councillor Joy Beard says its imperative that review is done with submissions from the Defective Concrete Block Committee.

She says the flaws of the scheme need to be recognised: