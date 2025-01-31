Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lessons learned from Éowyn must be learned next time – NicMheanman

A Donegal councillor says lessons from Storm Éowyn must be learned by Donegal County Council, and chief among them must be that humanitarian hubs being offered through local community groups should be identified and mobilised as soon as a Red Weather Warning is issued.

Speaking on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Dakota NicMheanman said it took several days for the council to properly publish a list, and during the early stages of the storm, many people weren’t aware of supports being offered, and therefore missed out.

She says those issues must be assessed now, so that next time there is a red warning, the council is ready……………

 

