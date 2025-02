Over 40 thousand homes and business continue to struggle without electricity for a ninth consecutive day.

As of 10.30am this morning, approximately 1,250 customers in Donegal remain without power, which is down from a peak of around 87,000 last Friday.

More than 400 premises also have no water, with some areas still affected by phone and broadband outages too.

The National Emergency Coordination Group – which is overseeing restoration efforts – will meet again this afternoon.