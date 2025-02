Kerry have beaten Derry by 5-15 to 1-24 in this afternoon’s National Football League Division 1 clash at Celtic Park in Derry.

Two late goals for The Kingdom gave them the two points in their first league outing of the season.

Derry will be bitterly disappointed to have let a considerable lead slip in what was a barn-burner of a fixture.

Michael McMullan was there for Highland Radio Sunday Sport and summed the game up at full time…

Kerry’s next game is against Donegal next weekend.