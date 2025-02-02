Government considering recommendation to investigate all schools for historical sex abuse

The government is considering a recommendation to investigate all schools in the country for historical sex abuse.

It comes after a scoping inquiry into day and boarding schools run by religious orders across the country, revealed 2,395 allegations of sex abuse had been uncovered in 308 schools.

The principal recommendation of the scoping inquiry is to establish a Commission of Investigation into historical sex abuse in day and boarding Schools run by religious orders.

Earlier this week, Minister for Children Ms Foley revealed in reply to parliamentary questions from Sinn Fein’s David Cullinane TD and Thomas Gould TD that this has been accepted and that consideration is being given to expanding the remit to include all schools.

John Kierans, reporter with the Irish Mirror, believes it is the right move: