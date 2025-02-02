Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in connection with theft of high value machinery in Letterkenny

Detectives investigating recent cross-border thefts in Donegal have made an arrest in Omagh.

The PSNI say they were made aware of stolen high-value machinery, scrap metal and other items in Letterkenny.

It’s understood the stolen property was then transported across the border with the intention to sell on.

As part of ongoing enquiries into these thefts, police conducted three searches on Wednesday, 29th January within the Omagh area.

One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

He was later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

From these searches a number of suspected stolen items were recovered, as well as a significant amount of cash.

Electronic devices were also seized for further forensic examination.

Enquiries are ongoing, and the PSNI continue to work alongside An Garda Síochána with this investigation.

Anyone with information or who noticed anything suspicious, including being approached by someone with suspected stolen items for resale, is asked to make contact with police on 101.

