Motorist arrested in Letterkenny for drink driving was 8 times over legal limit

A motorist has been arrested after being caught drink driving in Letterkenny.

The driver is disqualified and their car was seized for having no insurance.

A further test conducted at the station established that the driver was 8 times over the legal limit.

Court proceedings will follow.

It comes as 264 motorists have been caught speeding over the last 24 hours.

High-visibility Garda checkpoints are in place around country this weekend, with motorists urged to slow down.

On average, more than one person has been arrested every hour for driving under the influence of drink or drugs since Thursday morning.

Sam Waide, Chief Executive of the RSA, says reducing your speed literally saves lives: