Paddy Tally was left ruing some vital mistakes as his side shipped five goals to Kerry in their brilliant National Football League Division 1 clash at Celtic Park.

The Kingdom struck two goals in the last minute to go from 3 points down to 3 points up and take the victory.

It finished 5-15 to 1-24.

After the game, Derry manager Tally told Michael McMullan “You can’t give away five goals in a game and expect to win. It’s just impossible”