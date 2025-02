There could be more disagreements in Leinster House this week over Dáil speaking time.

The latest Ireland Thinks poll in the Sunday Independent shows almost two thirds of voters agree with the Opposition in the row over TDs speaking time.

The poll also shows Fianna Fáil has its biggest lead over Fine Gael in the Ireland Thinks series in the last five years

Former Labour Party leader Joan Burton thinks it could be a repeat of last month’s chaos when TDs sit again on Wednesday: