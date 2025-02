Tyrone manager Stephen McGarry praised Donegal’s second half performance in this afternoon’s Allianz National Hurling League Division 2 clash at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Having been just a point ahead at half time, Donegal ran out convincing 1-20 to 0-13 winners.

McGarry told Highland’s Chris Ashmore Donegal “turned it on” in the second period…