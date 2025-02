The Donegal Senior Ladies have drawn 1-06 to 0-09 with Westmeath in their National Football League Division 2 clash this afternoon.

It’s two draws in two games for James Daly’s side, having finished level with Clare in their season-opener last weekend.

Donegal led 0-04 to 0-01 at half time but a second-half goal from the home side brought them back into the game.

Next up is a home fixture against Monaghan next Sunday.