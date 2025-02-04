Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
500 premises without power in Donegal

ESB Networks say that as of 10.15 this morning, approximately 500 homes, farms and businesses in Donegal were without power following Storm Éowyn.

They say all available resources are being mobilised to restore power as soon as possible.

In some instances, when carrying out restoration work on mainlines, customers whose power has been reconnected should be aware that power may have to be disconnected again for very short periods of time to allow their neighbours to be safely reconnected.

Meanwhile, traffic controls are in place close to Pat’s Pizza on the Kilmnacrennan Road in Letterkenny to facilitate the removal of a dangerous tree.

*****************************

ESB release in full –

As of 10.15am (Tuesday) approximately 500 homes, farms and businesses remain without power following Storm Éowyn across Co Donegal. All available ESB Networks crews and resources, partner contractors and international support are mobilised to restore power to homes, farms and businesses as soon as possible.

In the areas with the largest number of faults, as ESB Networks make progress to repair the extensive damage, some customers may see their estimated restoration times change over the coming days. If you are in a position to visit www.PowerCheck.ie, estimated restoration times will continue to be updated.

Customers who remain without power will progressively have their supply restored over the course of the week.

In some instances, when carrying out restoration work on main lines, customers whose power has been reconnected should be aware that power may have to be disconnected again for very short periods of time to allow their neighbours to be reconnected. These interruptions ensure that restoration work can safely take place on the system.

Skilled technicians from counterparts in Austria, Finland, France, Great Britain, Germany and Norway are on the ground in the worst impacted areas, including in Co Donegal. They are supporting local ESB Networks crews and partner contactors who have been bolstered by colleagues from the south and east of the country, as well as skilled retirees.  

An Important Public Safety Message: ESB Networks reminds the public to Stay Safe, Stay Clear of fallen electricity wires. If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

