ATU Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Health and Social Care course approved by CORU

Atlantic Technological University has announced that its Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Health and Social Care has been formally approved by CORU, Ireland’s multi-profession health regulator.

The course based in ATU Donegal is the third to be approved by CORU in recent years and marks its commitment to providing high-quality education in the field of Health and Social Care Practice.

The approval ensures that graduates of this programme meet the Social Care Standards of Proficiencies as set out by CORU, allowing them to apply for registration and use the protected title of “Social Care Worker” once registered.