Caravan broken into in South Donegal

Gardai in South Donegal are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in the area of Kilmacreddan, Inver between the 1st and 25th of January.

A caravan parked in the driveway of a derelict house, and it was burgled between those dates.

When the owner went to check for storm damage on January 25th, they discovered the door to the caravan had been forced open and a number of items stolen, including all of the cushions and upholstery,  a tinted washroom window, a rear off side light unit and a leisure battery.  Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have relevant information to make contact with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

