Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Flynn and Blaney react to their election to the Seanad

Counting has concluded for the Seanad’s five vocational panels, which make up 43 of the 60 seats.

Over the weekend, Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney held his seat on the Agriculture Panel, while Fine Gael’s John McNulty didn’t secure sufficient support on that panel. Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, meanwhile, fell short in his bid to secure a seat on the Labour Panel. That panel was topped by Monaghan based Senator Robbie Gallagher, a native of Termon.

Last evening, Independent Senator Eileen Flynn became the first member of the travelling community to be elected to the Seanad in their own right, taking the fourth seat on the Administrative Panel, having previously served as a Taoiseach’s nominee.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Senator Flynn said this was a special weekend………..

Meanwhile, Senator Niall Blaney says he’ll be working to see improvements to the Defective Concrete Block scheme, and defended the decision not to completely abandon the original scheme…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man to appear before courts in Derry on drug charges

4 February 2025
michael gallagher inquiry
Audio, News, Top Stories

My family’s loss cannot be measured – Gallagher

4 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-04 123934
Audio, News, Top Stories

Flynn and Blaney react to their election to the Seanad

4 February 2025
roads policing
Top Stories, Audio, News

Gardai trying to trace two women who stopped at Burt accident a month ago

4 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man to appear before courts in Derry on drug charges

4 February 2025
michael gallagher inquiry
Audio, News, Top Stories

My family’s loss cannot be measured – Gallagher

4 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-04 123934
Audio, News, Top Stories

Flynn and Blaney react to their election to the Seanad

4 February 2025
roads policing
Top Stories, Audio, News

Gardai trying to trace two women who stopped at Burt accident a month ago

4 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-04 114131
Top Stories, News

500 premises without power in Donegal

4 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube