Gardaí issue safety advice as slurry season gets underway

As the slurry spreading season is underway, Gardaí have issued safety advice to those who use agricultural vehicles.

People travelling behind tractors or other slow moving vehicles are also urged to be mindful on the roads.

The advice to farmers is

  • Wash down all wheels regularly to avoid carrying mud and stones onto the public road
  • Be particularly careful when transporting material such as silage, slurry, sand and gravel
  • Do not overload trailers in a manner that would cause them to be unstable on the road.
  • Look out for low bridges, overhanging trees, overhead cables and uneven road surfaces
  • The driving mirror must always provide an adequate view of the road and all agricultural vehicles must have proper working brakes on both tractor and trailer units
  • All agricultural vehicles must be fitted with lights, reflectors and indicators.
  • Large farming vehicles should consider using an escort vehicle to warn other road users and ensure that tractors are driven at an appropriate speed for the road conditions
  • Never let an inexperienced driver use machinery
  • Children should ALWAYS be supervised on farms
  • Visitors (including family relatives) may not be familiar with a farm environment and should be accompanied when out on the farm.
Advertisement

