Gardai trying to trace two women who stopped at Burt accident a month ago

Gardaí in Inishowen are trying to trace two women who stopped at the scene of a two vehicle road collision at Moness, Burt on Thursday the 2nd of January.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson says they believe it may have been a mother and daughter.

She’s been outlining the details of the appeal……………….

 

