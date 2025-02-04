Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gritters to take to Donegal roads tonight and tomorrow morning

All routes on Donegal’s winter maintenance programme will be gritted at 9pm tonight and again at 6 am tomorrow.

Donegal County Council is advising motorists to drive with caution and not assume roads are ice-free.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Gritter
Gritters to take to Donegal roads tonight and tomorrow morning

4 February 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Water outage notice Ballyshannon

4 February 2025
new car
More EVs purchased in 2025 – SIMI

4 February 2025
derrycourthouse
Man to appear before courts in Derry on drug charges

4 February 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

