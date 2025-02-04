Gritters to take to Donegal roads tonight and tomorrow morning

All routes on Donegal’s winter maintenance programme will be gritted at 9pm tonight and again at 6 am tomorrow.

Donegal County Council is advising motorists to drive with caution and not assume roads are ice-free.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town