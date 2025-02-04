Letterkenny to Lifford road reopened

The N14 Letterkenny-Lifford road has reopened.
It had been closed at Tullyrap for almost two weeks following a fallen tree incident during Storm Éowyn, which resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man.
A 65km/h speed limit is now in place.
