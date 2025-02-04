Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man brought to hospital after Ballybofey assault

Gardai are investigating a serious weekend assault in Ballybofey.

On Sunday morning last at approximately 2.35, Gardaí were alerted to the fact that a man had been injured and required an ambulance at Navenny Street.

They subsequently spoke to a man who was being attended to by ambulance personnel. He reported having being struck from behind by an unknown male and he fell as a result of the blow.

The man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening in nature. Any witnesses, or anyone who may have travelled in the area of Navenny Street with a dash cam between 2am and 2.30am on that date is aaked to contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny.

