Man injured after being struck by car in Ballybofey

A man was injured after being struck by a car in Ballybofey in the early hours of Saturday morning last.
The collision occurred on Main Street at around 1am.
The pedestrian received minor injuries.
Gardai say enquiries are ongoing.
A man was injured after being struck by a car in Ballybofey in the early hours of Saturday morning last.
The collision occurred on Main Street at around 1am.
The pedestrian received minor injuries.
Gardai say enquiries are ongoing.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland