Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man injured after being struck by car in Ballybofey

A man was injured after being struck by a car in Ballybofey in the early hours of Saturday morning last.

The collision occurred on Main Street at around 1am.

The pedestrian received minor injuries.

Gardai say enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, February 4th

4 February 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
Top Stories, News

Letterkenny to Lifford road reopened

4 February 2025
Ballybofey Main Street
Top Stories, News

Man injured after being struck by car in Ballybofey

4 February 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to take to Donegal roads tonight and tomorrow morning

4 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, February 4th

4 February 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
Top Stories, News

Letterkenny to Lifford road reopened

4 February 2025
Ballybofey Main Street
Top Stories, News

Man injured after being struck by car in Ballybofey

4 February 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to take to Donegal roads tonight and tomorrow morning

4 February 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, News

Water outage notice Ballyshannon

4 February 2025
new car
Top Stories, News

More EVs purchased in 2025 – SIMI

4 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube