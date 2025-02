There was a sharp rise in the number of electric vehicles registered in Ireland during January.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show a 20% increase compared to the same month last year.

In Donegal, EV purchases rose by almost 40%, with 79 units registered in January 2025, compared to 20 more than the previous year.

Overall, new car registrations in the county increased by 9% to 835 units, up from 765 in January of the previous year.