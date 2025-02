A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted last Saturday in Limavady.

Police received a report at around 3 am of a serious assault on Irish Green Street by another man.

The 22-year-old also had his phone and house keys stolen.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are keen to speak to a 34-year-old man.

Anyone who believes they have information or footage of the attack is asked to contact the police.