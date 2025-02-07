Sliabh Liag murder trial to enter closing stages next week



The prosecution has closed its case in the trial of two people accused of murdering a pensioner in Co Donegal almost two years ago.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs; and Nikita Burns of Carrick, Co Donegal, deny murdering Robert Wilkin, whose body was found in the waters below the cliffs at Sliabh Liag.

The prosecution claims Alan Vial and Nikita Burns acted together in the murder of Robert Wilkin.

They’re alleged to have beaten him with a rock before dumping his body off the cliffs at Sliabh Ligh, which is three times higher than the cliffs of Moher.

Afterwards, the prosecution say they tried to clean the car; in which it’s believed he was attacked.

In her garda interviews, Ms Burns blamed her co-accused, claiming he was the one who hit him with the rock.

In his interviews, Mr Vial recalled fighting with Mr Wilkin.

He said it started after he witnessed Mr Wilkin trying to take Ms Burns’ top off as she pleaded with him to stop.

He denied beating him with rock, and insisted he was alive when they left him.

The prosecution has now finished calling evidence and the trial will enter its closing stages when it resumes next week.