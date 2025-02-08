Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Boxing: Delight for Dunfanaghy BC at Ulster Novice Championships

The Ulster Novice Championships 2025 took place at St. Patrick’s College, Banbridge this morning (Saturday).

Odhran McGarry of Dunfanaghy defeated Lisburn’s Shea Scott 3-0 to claim the Boy 2 52kg title.

A good day for Dunfanaghy continued as Cathal Russell defeated Ryan Magee in the 60kg section – The judges had it 3-0 in favour of Russell.

Matthew Ferry, who also represents Dunfanaghy, took victory in the 63kg catergory as he defeated Jak McLaughlin of Larne 2-1.

Twintowns’ Nathan Taylor had a walkover in his final against James Ward of Newry.

Elsewhere on the local boxing scene this weekend, Twin Towns Boxing Club hosted a tournament involving young north-western boxers on Friday night.

There were eight winners on the night from the host-club as Nathan Lynch, Cathair Keenan, Adam Walsh, Caolan Keenan, Caoimhin Connolly, Brandon McFaul, Jack Anderson, Ali Shah all got their hands raised representing Twin Towns BC.

There were also plenty of winners from other clubs, including Justin McGuinness of Carndonagh BC, Kerri Brown of Convoy BC, Harry McGee of Raphoe BC, Sean Morris of Bishop Kelly BC, Jack Doherty of Carndonagh BC and VR McBrearty of Castles Club in Tyrone.

 

