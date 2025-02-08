Defeat for Institute in Limavady

Institute have been beaten 2-1 away to Limavady in the NIFL Championship this afternoon.

An early goal from Conor McCloskey had the home side a goal to the good after just 11 minutes and Limavady went 2-0 up mid-way through the second period.

A late goal from Institute wasn’t enough to get anything from the game.

In other NIFL Championship games this afternoon, league-leaders Bangor were held to a 0-0 draw with Ards, Ballinamallard won 3-1 at home to Dundela, Armagh defeated Ballyclare 3-0 away from home, and H&W Welders had a 3-0 home win over Annagh.