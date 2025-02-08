Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Defeat for Institute in Limavady

Photo: Institute FC on X

Institute have been beaten 2-1 away to Limavady in the NIFL Championship this afternoon.

An early goal from Conor McCloskey had the home side a goal to the good after just 11 minutes and Limavady went 2-0 up mid-way through the second period.

A late goal from Institute wasn’t enough to get anything from the game.

In other NIFL Championship games this afternoon, league-leaders Bangor were held to a 0-0 draw with Ards, Ballinamallard won 3-1 at home to Dundela, Armagh defeated Ballyclare 3-0 away from home, and H&W Welders had a 3-0 home win over Annagh.

 

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

8 February 2025
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says increased spending needed for Irish Defence

8 February 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing after driver failed to remain at the scene of Killygordon collision

8 February 2025
ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

ESB says cost of Storm Éowyn damage repairs won’t be passed on to customers

8 February 2025
Advertisement

