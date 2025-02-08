Donegal Junior League Results – Saturday 08/02/25

Glencar Inn Sat Division One:
Arranmore United vs Strand Rovers
Keadue Rovers 1-2 Donegal Town
Oldtown Celtic 2-0 Drumbar
Ramelton Mariners 3-1 Glencar Celtic
St Catherines Res 2-3 Kildrum Tigers
Old Orchard Sat Division Two:
Castlefin Celtic 1-3 Fintown Harps
Erne Wanderers vs Glenea Utd Res
Kilmacrennan Celtic vs Dunlewey Celtic (3pm k/o)
Gweedore Celtic 2-1 Cappry Rovers (Fri)
Finn Travel Sat Division Three:
Ballybofey United 3-2 Gweedore United
Copany Rovers 2-4 Fanad United
Cranford Res 2-5 Drumkeen United
Milford United P-P Bonagee United (Frozen pitch)
Brian McCormack Sports Sun Premier Division:
Bonagee United 2-0 St Catherine’s (Fri)