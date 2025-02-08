Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal Junior League Results – Saturday 08/02/25

Glencar Inn Sat Division One:

Arranmore United vs Strand Rovers

Keadue Rovers 1-2 Donegal Town

Oldtown Celtic 2-0 Drumbar

Ramelton Mariners 3-1 Glencar Celtic

St Catherines Res 2-3 Kildrum Tigers

 

Old Orchard Sat Division Two:

Castlefin Celtic 1-3 Fintown Harps

Erne Wanderers vs Glenea Utd Res

Kilmacrennan Celtic vs Dunlewey Celtic (3pm k/o)

Gweedore Celtic 2-1 Cappry Rovers (Fri)

 

Finn Travel Sat Division Three:

Ballybofey United 3-2 Gweedore United

Copany Rovers 2-4 Fanad United

Cranford Res 2-5 Drumkeen United

Milford United P-P Bonagee United (Frozen pitch)

 

Brian McCormack Sports Sun Premier Division:

Bonagee United 2-0 St Catherine’s (Fri)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

8 February 2025
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says increased spending needed for Irish Defence

8 February 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing after driver failed to remain at the scene of Killygordon collision

8 February 2025
ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

ESB says cost of Storm Éowyn damage repairs won’t be passed on to customers

8 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

8 February 2025
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says increased spending needed for Irish Defence

8 February 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing after driver failed to remain at the scene of Killygordon collision

8 February 2025
ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

ESB says cost of Storm Éowyn damage repairs won’t be passed on to customers

8 February 2025
Untitled design
News, Top Stories

Police growing concerned for missing Derry teenager

8 February 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Derry following seizure of drugs

8 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube