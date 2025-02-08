Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal LGFA stalwart Hugh Devenney receives Volunteer Hall Of Fame Award at Croke Park

Michael Naughton with Hugh Devenney (Photo: Ladies Football on X)

Hugh Devenney was presented with the Volunteer Hall Of Fame Award at Croke Park yesterday evening.

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Michael Naughton presented the Four Masters clubman with the award at the LGFA National Volunteer of the Year Awards at GAA Headquarters.

Devenney first got involved with LGFA in Donegal over 30 years ago and has served in several important roles ever since.

Hugh joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday Sport this afternoon to talk about the honour of receiving the award…

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

8 February 2025
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says increased spending needed for Irish Defence

8 February 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing after driver failed to remain at the scene of Killygordon collision

8 February 2025
ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

ESB says cost of Storm Éowyn damage repairs won’t be passed on to customers

8 February 2025
