Donegal LGFA stalwart Hugh Devenney receives Volunteer Hall Of Fame Award at Croke Park

Hugh Devenney was presented with the Volunteer Hall Of Fame Award at Croke Park yesterday evening.

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Michael Naughton presented the Four Masters clubman with the award at the LGFA National Volunteer of the Year Awards at GAA Headquarters.

Devenney first got involved with LGFA in Donegal over 30 years ago and has served in several important roles ever since.

Hugh joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday Sport this afternoon to talk about the honour of receiving the award…